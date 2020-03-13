Milwaukee Marathon set for April 11 has been canceled due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Marathon set for April 11 has been canceled.

In a news release, marathon organizers issued the following statement:

“We understand how disappointing this is, and we’re just as heartbroken as you are. We’ve already put a lot of time and resources into setting up the event. Medals and t-shirts have been ordered; permits have been secured; the course has been inspected and approved; and a ton of event production expenses have already been paid for. Due to unknown timelines, scheduling restrictions and other considerations, rescheduling the event is not an option at this time, and we want to provide participants with an immediate alternative.

“The entire country is being severely impacted, but we still want to do the best we possibly can for you.

“We want to ensure that you don’t miss out, so we’re turning the Milwaukee Marathon, Half, and 5K events VIRTUAL!

“What’s a virtual run? We’ll ship all of your goodie bag items – tech tee, premium quarter-zip (marathon and half runners), finisher’s medal, and race bib – direct to your door within 10-14 business days to the address on file in your EnMotive account. If your address needs to be corrected, please click your EnMotive account and make the update today. If your package is returned back to our office because of an incorrect address, we will not reship it.

“Other than confirming your shipping address, you don’t need to do anything further, except get out there and run your own race, whether it was the marathon, half, or 5K that you signed up to do. Once you’ve completed your run, you can enter your time in your EnMotive account and download your finishers certificate.

“Regardless of which option you choose, we’ll send you a special code next week for 20% off the 2021 Milwaukee Marathon as thanks for understanding during these trying times.

“On behalf of the Rugged Races and Milwaukee Marathon team, we look forward to running with you virtually, and again next year.”