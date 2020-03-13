Milwaukee Public Schools, Kenosha Unified, Racine Unified to close effective March 16

MILWAUKEE — Kenosha Unified, Racine Unified and Milwaukee Public Schools have decided to close effective Monday, March 16.

A news release states the following:

“This decision has been made in the best interest of our students and staff to ensure the safety and well-being of all in our school communities. The districts will continue working closely with health officials and one another to make informed decisions and update our communities as expeditiously as possible.

“Both Kenosha and Racine will reopen on Monday, April 6, unless notified otherwise by the governor’s office and/or city/county health officials. Milwaukee will reopen Tuesday, April 14, due to their previously scheduled spring break scheduled for April 6-13.

“Information regarding lunch programs, student support services and staffing requirements will be shared with each individual school district’s families and staff in the very near future. “