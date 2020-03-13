SE Wisconsin school closures due to COVID-19 concerns

MILWAUKEE — Due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, school districts across southeast Wisconsin have announced canceled classes, alternative learning and postponed events for students, faculty and district families. For information regarding you or your child’s school, click on the link below for more detail information.

Governor Tony Evers announced a public health emergency Thursday, March 12 regarding the spread of coronavirus, urging to limit gatherings of up to 250 or more people. In response, schools in the area have followed suit.

“Schools work in different ways but obviously going forward they’re going to work in a way that minimizes large groups of kids being together,” Gov. Evers said.

The uncertainty of future school operations has left high schoolers with mixed feelings.

“There’s not as much work but it’s kind of hard because you don’t really have a teacher to teach as well,” said Keller Borch, a freshman at Brookfield Central.

Switching from in-person to online learning is easier for some than others, Mayor Barrett mentioned in a news conference Friday.

“There are a lot of families that live in poverty and they may not have that ability to do that learning.”

Dozens of schools all over southeastern Wisconsin have decided to shut doors. Check back for updates on school closings in your area.