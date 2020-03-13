FOX News hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving coronavirus health situation
Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Stuck inside under quarantine? Not a problem, Chipotle will bring your burritos

Posted 7:02 am, March 13, 2020, by , Updated at 07:06AM, March 13, 2020

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. Chipotle shares tumbled on news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an outbreak of E. coli that may be unrelated to a previous one in November that led to 53 cases in nine states. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK —  Feeling in the mood for Mexican food but don’t want to leave your house? Don’t worry, Chipotle’s got you covered!

The restaurant chain is now offering free delivery for the rest of the month of March.

So whether you’re stuck inside, or just too lazy to leave, you can have a delicious burrito delivered right to your door.

Users must order their meal through Chipotle’s website or app, and spend at least $10 to be eligible. The order comes in a special “tamper-evident packaging seal” to ensure the food is fresh and untouched.

Chipotle is also accepting specific delivery instructions in case customers want to really limit any direct contact.

This deal starts Sunday, March 15  and is available to all customers within a location’s delivery range.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.