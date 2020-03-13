× Stuck inside under quarantine? Not a problem, Chipotle will bring your burritos

NEW YORK — Feeling in the mood for Mexican food but don’t want to leave your house? Don’t worry, Chipotle’s got you covered!

The restaurant chain is now offering free delivery for the rest of the month of March.

So whether you’re stuck inside, or just too lazy to leave, you can have a delicious burrito delivered right to your door.

Users must order their meal through Chipotle’s website or app, and spend at least $10 to be eligible. The order comes in a special “tamper-evident packaging seal” to ensure the food is fresh and untouched.

Chipotle is also accepting specific delivery instructions in case customers want to really limit any direct contact.

This deal starts Sunday, March 15 and is available to all customers within a location’s delivery range.