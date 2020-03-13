× Sun Prairie after-school program confirms case of coronavirus

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Kumon, an after-school program in Sun Prairie has confirmed it is “aware of (a) confirmed case of coronavirus” affecting the location, according to NBC 15.

A spokesperson for Kumon tole NBC15 they are taking appropriate measures to keep everyone safe. Its Marketing & Communications Dept. Manager Leah Coyle said they are following the guidelines provided by the CDC and have notified the local board of health.

Full Statement from Kumon