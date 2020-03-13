Sun Prairie after-school program confirms case of coronavirus
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Kumon, an after-school program in Sun Prairie has confirmed it is “aware of (a) confirmed case of coronavirus” affecting the location, according to NBC 15.
A spokesperson for Kumon tole NBC15 they are taking appropriate measures to keep everyone safe. Its Marketing & Communications Dept. Manager Leah Coyle said they are following the guidelines provided by the CDC and have notified the local board of health.
Full Statement from Kumon
“Kumon is committed to the health and safety of its staff, students and families. We are aware of the confirmed case of coronavirus and are taking the appropriate measures to ensure that everyone stays safe during this trying time. We are closely following the guidelines provided by the CDC and have contacted the local board of health for further assistance.”