Military families together again after coronavirus concerns delay reunions

OSHKOSH -- The military is limiting access to its installations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marine Corps made that decision moments before some marines were supposed to see their families.

Families waited months to see their marine, but the story has a happy ending for some who are now together.

13 weeks is a long time -- just ask Cathy Thayer. The Oshkosh mom has been counting down the days since her son Jordan left for the Marine Corps back in December. But 13 weeks is nothing compared to the last 24 hours.

The Thayer and Stucke families made the trip from Wisconsin to San Diego to watch their new marines march across the boot camp graduation deck. But 24 hours before the ceremony, the Marine Corps canceled the ceremony.

"They read a statement off from the DOD telling us all events had been canceled because of the coronavirus," said Debra Schmidt-Stucke whose son, Jon, is a new marine.

Hundreds of families were forced to leave the base -- unable to even see their loved one.

"There were families sitting there crying," Joilne Thayer, Jordan's sister, said.

Tears of sadness eventually turned to joy when the Corps announced it would release the marines to their families the next day.

"It's gonna be fabulous. I can't wait to see him," said Schmidt-Stucke.

13 weeks of worry followed by 24 hours of waiting -- worth it, for the moment.

The Marine Corps held a graduation ceremony in an empty auditorium, but they recorded it and posted it to social media so the families, who have the next 10 days to spend with their marine, can watch it together.