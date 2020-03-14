LIVE: School and health officials address Milwaukee’s 2nd confirmed coronavirus case
Illinois Tollway switches to all-electronic payment system amid coronavirus pandemic

Posted 6:52 pm, March 14, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Tollway has switched to an all-electronic tolling system until further notice amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

According to the tollway’s website, all roadways will remain open to traffic. Toll collection will be handled via I-PASS, E-ZPass and through the tollway’s online payment portal.

All mainline toll plazas will be taken offline and automatic toll payment machines at ramps and mainline toll plazas will be deactivated. During this time, the grace period for paying tolls will be extended throughout the time that plaza services are interrupted.

