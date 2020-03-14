Illinois Tollway switches to all-electronic payment system amid coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Tollway has switched to an all-electronic tolling system until further notice amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

According to the tollway’s website, all roadways will remain open to traffic. Toll collection will be handled via I-PASS, E-ZPass and through the tollway’s online payment portal.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the region, we are implementing all-electronic tolling as a precaution to limit the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Customers can pay via I-PASS, E-ZPass or online. For more information https://t.co/2SrkNvZp7L pic.twitter.com/A61xl9iTqR — Illinois Tollway (@ILTollway) March 13, 2020

All mainline toll plazas will be taken offline and automatic toll payment machines at ramps and mainline toll plazas will be deactivated. During this time, the grace period for paying tolls will be extended throughout the time that plaza services are interrupted.