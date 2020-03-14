Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Making math sweet: Celebrating National Pi Day with…pies

Posted 3:46 pm, March 14, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Saturday, March 14 marked National Pi Day (get it, like 3.14). To celebrate, Roundy's stopped by FOX6 Weekend WakeUp with pies.

