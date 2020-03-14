How to Make Pulled BBQ Pork at Home

2 T. Liquid Smoke

1 cup tap water

1 each Whole Pork Shoulder/Boston Butt

2/3 cup Seasoned Salt

1 T. Black Pepper

2 cups of your favorite BBQ Sauce

Procedure:

1. Preheat the oven to 225° F.

2. Pour the liquid smoke, and water into the bottom of a roasting pan.

3. Place a roasting rack into the pan.

4. Rub the entire exterior of the shoulder with the seasonings.

5. Place the seasoned shoulder onto the rack, fat side up, then cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid.

6. Place the covered pan into the hot oven, and roast for 5 to 6 hours.

7. Remove the pan from the oven carefully. The meat should be very tender, and between 190 – 200°F.

8. Remove the meat from the pan and break it into five or six pieces using tongs.

9. Allow the meat to cool for 15 – 30 minutes until it is cool enough to touch.

10. Break the meat into 1” by 2” chunks, remove any undesirable fat or gristle, and place the meat into a mixing bowl.

11. Gently stir in the sauce with a rubber spatula.

12. Transfer the sauced meat into 2” deep x 9” wide x 13” long (cake or aluminum) pans and cover with a lid or foil.

Options

One

1. Bake at 350°F for 20 – 30 minutes, or until an internal temperature of 170°F is achieved.

2. Serve and enjoy.

Two

1. Refrigerate for use the next day. Cool it quickly (within 2 – 3 hours) to an internal temperature below 40°F to keep it safe.

2. Bake at 350°F for 30 – 40 minutes, or until an internal temperature of 170°F is achieved.

3. Serve and enjoy.