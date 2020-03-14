Miller Strong: Apparel supporting Miller Brewery survivors now for sale

MILWAUKEE — Brew City Brand is now offering “Miller Strong” apparel to the public. The proceeds will benefit the Miller Valley Survivors Fund.

People headed to the Milwaukee Public Market on Saturday, March 14 to support a cause close to their hearts.

“We’ve had over 1,000 orders already, so we’ve had our biggest day ever on the site,” Jason Tassone of Brew City Brand said. “It’s really just been everyone supporting Miller.”

Brew City Brand created the Miller Strong t-shirts in the wake of the shooting that happened Feb. 26 when a gunman shot and killed five coworkers. The shirts were originally only available to impacted families — until Saturday.

“We’re a Milwaukee company, and they’re the Milwaukee company, so, I mean, it’s just anything we can do to support those guys,” said Tassone.

When Ed Padol heard the news of the Miller Brewery shooting, he couldn’t believe it. Padol worked for Miller for 35 years. Saturday, he wore his Miller Coors jacket to the Milwaukee Public Market — proud to purchase a Miller Strong t-shirt.

“Devastated, I couldn’t believe it happened,” Padol said. “Miller strong. Miller strong.”

If you were not able to get a shirt Saturday, but would still like to get one, they are available online. CLICK HERE to see the selection.