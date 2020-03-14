Milwaukee Health Department confirms city’s 2nd coronavirus case as MPS school employee

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department has confirmed the city’s second presumptive case of COVID-19 coronavirus. The individual is an employee at the Hopkins-Lloyd Community School, a Milwaukee Public School.

The patient is an adult who is under medical supervision. The Milwaukee Health Department is in the process of identifying and contacting anyone who may have come in contact with the patients. Close contacts will be quarantined for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.

MPS and health officials are expected to provide more details in a news conference at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14. FOX6 News will stream that news conference when it begins.