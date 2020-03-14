× Sheboygan police looking for 25-year-old woman with limited speech abilities

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are looking for the public’s help finding a 25-year-old woman who has limited speech abilities.

Jasmine YonkoJohnson was last seen leaving her home near South 14th Street and Jefferson Avenue, the morning of Saturday, March 14.

She’s described as approximately 5′ tall and last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, striped white pajama pants and brown boots.

Officials have not released any other details at this time.

If you have any info, you’re asking to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3334.