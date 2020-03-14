St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebrations go on despite coronavirus concerns

MILWAUKEE — In downtown Milwaukee, people were still out and about Saturday, March 14 — but in nowhere near the numbers that usually pack the area for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“It’s been a little more quieter than we expected,” said Missy Baldus, general manager of Flannery’s.

Immediate seating was available at Irish pubs as they continued hosting their annual St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebrations.

“It’s completely different. Normally on a day when there’s a parade and other things going on, this place is packed,” Baldus said. “Obviously, with all that’s going on, it’s kind of a big difference.”

The 54th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade downtown was scheduled for Saturday, but canceled due to the recommendation of health officials. Still, it didn’t keep some from heading to the bars.

“With everything going on, we really enjoy having fun and enjoying life,” said bar-goer Karie Kosinski. “I think we really wanted to get out today to, like, celebrate that.”

Joanne Gennaro was out for the festivities, too — celebrating her 90th birthday.

“My family came down to celebrate from Oshkosh, and I’m so thrilled that they’re here and this is a milestone big day for me,” she said.

Staff at Flannery’s took extra cleaning precautions with no plans to close.

“So many of our employees rely on this paycheck, and we want to be able to keep them employed, as well as keep feeding people and letting them have a source of entertainment during this difficult time,” Baldus said.