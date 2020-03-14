Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Store shelves wiped clean? Here’s how you can make homemade hand sanitizer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Store shelves across the country are being wiped clean of disinfectant products in the midst of the rapid spreading COVID-19 virus, including products like hand sanitizer.

We got advice from Dr. James Palmieri, the Associate Professor for Microbiology and Immunology at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VT Campus), about creating homemade hand sanitizer with common household items that are also obtainable in pharmacies or supermarket chains.

WHAT YOU NEED:

  1. Go to the sunburn product area at your local pharmacy and purchase aloe vera gel ($3-$6)
  2. Buy a bottle of 70% isopropyl alcohol ($1-$2)
  3. Buy tea tree oil — a popular antibacterial essential oil ($4-$6)

PROCEDURE:

  1. In a container that has a lid: Create a 50/50 mix of isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel
  2. Put in 2-3 drops of tea tree oil
  3. Shake for 1 minute
  4. Ready for use

Dr. Palmieri still recommends washing your hands 20 times a day and use the isopropyl alcohol to wipe down your keyboard and cell phones. He also suggests buying baby wipes to clean surfaces.

