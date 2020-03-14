Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Wisconsin DHS reports 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in state

Posted 3:17 pm, March 14, 2020, by , Updated at 03:24PM, March 14, 2020

MADISON — Wisconsin has 27 total coronavirus cases in eight counties as of Saturday, March 14 — an eight-case rise from March 13. For the first time, that includes Winnebago County.

Here is the breakdown of what we are seeing in terms of the number of cases:

  • Dane County, 6
  • Fond du Lac County, 6
  • Milwaukee County, 6
  • Pierce County, 1
  • Racine County, 1
  • Sheboygan County, 3
  • Waukesha County, 3
  • Winnebago County, 1

Of the 27, one person in Dane County has recovered. 246 people in the state have tested negative for the virus.

Gov. Evers declared a statewide public health emergency March 12 due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. CLICK HERE for more information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.