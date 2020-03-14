Wisconsin DHS reports 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in state

MADISON — Wisconsin has 27 total coronavirus cases in eight counties as of Saturday, March 14 — an eight-case rise from March 13. For the first time, that includes Winnebago County.
Here is the breakdown of what we are seeing in terms of the number of cases:
- Dane County, 6
- Fond du Lac County, 6
- Milwaukee County, 6
- Pierce County, 1
- Racine County, 1
- Sheboygan County, 3
- Waukesha County, 3
- Winnebago County, 1
Of the 27, one person in Dane County has recovered. 246 people in the state have tested negative for the virus.
Gov. Evers declared a statewide public health emergency March 12 due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. CLICK HERE for more information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
43.073052 -89.401230