Wisconsin DHS reports 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in state

MADISON — Wisconsin has 27 total coronavirus cases in eight counties as of Saturday, March 14 — an eight-case rise from March 13. For the first time, that includes Winnebago County.

Here is the breakdown of what we are seeing in terms of the number of cases:

Dane County, 6

Fond du Lac County, 6

Milwaukee County, 6

Pierce County, 1

Racine County, 1

Sheboygan County, 3

Waukesha County, 3

Winnebago County, 1

Of the 27, one person in Dane County has recovered. 246 people in the state have tested negative for the virus.

Gov. Evers declared a statewide public health emergency March 12 due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. CLICK HERE for more information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.