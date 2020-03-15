‘Disrupts our routine:’ Some churches empty, services online amid coronavirus concerns

OAK CREEK — At Oak Creek Assembly of God on Sunday, March 15, the church that typically seats hundreds was empty due to coronavirus concerns.

It was the first day of online services for churches in our area — a decision church officials said didn’t come easily.

“We wanted to monitor what our local schools are doing, and when they began to close, we just kind of felt that it was best,” said Michael Peppers, director of communications.

In a press conference on Friday, March 13, Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki asked worshipers to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so on Sunday, church service went online.

“It disrupts our routine, and our normal function, but this is done so that we can provide, and make sure the resources are there for all of us,” said Archbishop Listecki.

Mass was still held at some churches, like St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger. Parishioners rely on faith in a time of uncertainty, but there were some restrictions, including no wine, no communion on the tongue, or holy water in wells.

“That’s why it was so important for people to come together today to remember the great deeds of God done for us, and to receive a spirit of reassurance and calm,” Pastor Richard Stoffel said.

Church officials said they would continue to monitor the situation closely, especially with Easter on Sunday, April 12.