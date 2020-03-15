× ‘Extremely difficult decision:’ Milwaukee Public Library locations closed through March 29

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Public Library on Sunday, March 15 announced the closure of all MPL locations through March 20, along with the temporary suspension of the Central Library Drive-up service due to the coronavirus.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, as we know how many people rely on the library,” said Paula Kiely, city librarian. “The safety and well-being of patrons is of the utmost importance and as we learn more during this quickly changing situation, we will reestablish the services and programs the community has come to expect and value.”

Programs, events, and meeting room reservations were canceled through May 1.

Any materials already checked out will automatically be updated with due dates of May 1, and all fines incurred during this period will be waived, officials said.

Telephone and email service will continue, and early voting at the Milwaukee Public Library Zablocki branch will go on as planned in partnership with the Milwaukee Election Commission.

MPL cardholders, including all Milwaukee Public Schools students, will be able to continue accessing online library resources and information, including eBooks, audiobooks, music, video, and online resources, 24/7 HERE.

Homework help is available to students through LibraryNOW on their smartphones, tablets, and personal computers.