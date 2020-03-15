‘People want to prepare:’ Calls for deep cleaning have ‘gone up tremendously’ due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The general manager of Paul Davis Restoration told FOX6 News on Sunday, March 15 they've been busy decontaminating and disinfecting schools, businesses, and homes due to the coronavirus.

Chad Holland, general manager, said when school and business officials reported closures, Paul Davis was called to help -- the company following protocols from the Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure spaces are clean.

The Paul Davis crews, used to cleaning up after fires, floods, and mold, have instead been tasked with disinfecting and decontaminating schools, businesses, and homes.

"People are hypersensitive, and want to prepare more than usual," said Holland. "We have some people who were sick. They haven't been tested, but just as a precaution, they'd like to disinfect their home."

It's more than just a normal house cleaning -- with crews dressed in protective gear to fight the virus.

"Preclean of the space to make sure you're knocking down any dirt, dust that's collected on top, followed by an electrostatic spraying of a disinfectant," said Holland.

Officials with Enviro-Master Services also reported an influx in work.

"The amount of calls we've been fielding has gone up tremendously," said Lee Jarson with Enviro-Master Services. "That sprayer emits a germicide that will kill colds and flu, norovirus...different forms of coronaviruses, swine flu, and 47 different organisms."

Holland said it's similar to the type of cleaning crews did during the H1N1 outbreak -- working around the clock to fight COVID-19.

"It's cool to have the tools to put people at ease and the staff that is willing to help others," said Holland.