‘Stop, grab, and go:’ School districts set up food distribution sites for children in need

MILWAUKEE -- Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, March 13 ordered all of Wisconsin's K-12 schools to close in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a move affecting nearly a million students and their families. The order marked the likely first time in state history that a governor forced every school in the state to close in the face of a public health emergency. The governor set April 6 as a potential reopening date -- uncertain given the virus' spread.

The order created concerns about feeding children -- some who count on school for meals.

"We're in conversation with these hot meal sites and these school districts to identify, how can we partner?" said Rayne Andrews with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. "So what we're doing is, we're working across the food network to ensure that not only are our food pantries, hot meal programs, and shelters are prepared, but also, we're taking precautionary measures."

Milwaukee Public Schools officials set up distribution sites for students in need (Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning March 16):

School Name School Address ALBA 1712 S. 32nd St. Barbee Montessori 4456 N. Teutonia Ave. Bay View High School 2751 S. Lenox St. Browning 5440 N. 64th St. Douglas 3620 N. 18th St Engleburg 5100 N. 91st St. Gaenslen 1250 E. Burleigh St. Hamilton H. S. 6215 W. Warnimont Ave. MacDowell Montessori 6415 W. Mount Vernon Ave. Marshall H.S. 4141 N. 64th St. Morse 6700 N. 80th St. North Division H. S. 1011 W. Center St. Obama SCTE H. S. 5075 N. Sherman Blvd. Pulaski H.S. 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave. Reagan H. S. 4965 S. 20th St. South Division H. S. 1515 W. Lapham Blvd. Thoreau 7878 N. 60th St. Vincent H. S. 7501 N. Granville Rd. Washington H.S. 2525 N. Sherman Blvd. Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL) 1017 N. 12th St.

"Stop, grab, and go," said Keith Posley, Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent. "In order to support our students, we have identified locations for distribution of meals and instructional materials. In that particular meal, it will be two meals in one, so we will provide a lunch, and then a breakfast for the next day."

Officials with the School District of Menomonee Falls will provide breakfast and lunch at no cost from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all children age 18 and younger regardless of free/reduced lunch status March 17 to 20. A child does not need to be a resident of Menomonee Falls to receive a meal, nor do they need to be enrolled in the district as a student.

Meals will be individually bagged and include milk at the following sites:

Menomonee Falls High School: Pick up at kitchen receiving door at north end of building by practice field.

North Middle School: Pick up at kitchen receiving door by roundabout student drop off area.

CE&REC/Riverside: Pick up in front of main CE&REC doors.

Valley View: Pick up at kitchen receiving door by lower playground.

Officials with the Racine Unified School District will provide grab and go meals for children age 18 and younger Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 10 a.m. while schools are closed. Families can drive up or walk up to pick up the meals. Children must be present. Each child will receive breakfast and a bag lunch.

Meals will be available at the following locations:

Fratt Elementary School: 3501 Kinzie Avenue

Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School: 3535 LaSalle Street

Julian Thomas Elementary School: 930 Martin Luther King Drive

Knapp Elementary School: 2701 17 th Street

Street SC Johnson Elementary School: 2420 Kentucky Street

Wadewitz Elementary School: 2700 Yout Street

West Ridge Elementary School: 1347 S. Emmertsen Road

Schulte Elementary School: 8515 Westminster Drive