Wauwatosa Health Department reports positive case of COVID-19

WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Health Department on Sunday, March 15 reported a positive case of COVID-19.

Health officials said this individual recently returned from international travel. Upon returning to the United States, the individual was experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 exposure and went to a Milwaukee area hospital for evaluation. Following testing, the individual returned to their home, remaining under self-quarantine. Health officials noted “this individual did exactly as asked by medical professionals and local officials.”

The Wauwatosa Health Department launched an investigation to identify and follow-up with any people who had close contact with this individual, with close contacts monitored by local public health department staff, along with daily symptom and temperature checks, and self-quarantining.

To minimize the spread of illness, officials with the Wauwatosa Health Department recommended people postpone or cancel nonessential travel to an area with coronavirus. This includes both international travel and domestic travel to areas with widespread illness. If travel is essential to these areas, travelers should undergo a 14-day self-quarantine upon your return and monitor your health for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials also shared steps everyone can take to stay healthy, including washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and coughing or sneezing into a disposable tissue or their elbow.

Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms, have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19.

