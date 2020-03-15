× Wood County Health Department reports positive case of COVID-19

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Officials with the Wood County Health Department on Sunday, March 15 reported a positive case of COVID-19.

Health officials said this person tested positive for the novel coronavirus after recently returning from a cruise, noting the patient was doing well — isolated at home. An investigation was underway to determine how the person may have become infected. Health officials were working to contact individuals who may have had close contact with the patient.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you think you may have COVID-19, you should call the clinic or hospital before going. Please do not call 911; this should be reserved for those needing critical emergency attention.

“The best thing people can do is practice every day good health habits — cover your coughs and sneezes by coughing into your upper sleeve, wash your hands often, and stay home if you’re sick. In addition, people should avoid all non-essential travel and contact with large groups, greater than 25-50,” said Sue Kunferman, Wood County Health Department director/health officer.

Individuals should practice everyday prevention measures like:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Carry and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if hand washing is not an option.

Do not touch your face (eyes, mouth, nose).

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Do not share eating utensils, water bottles, beverage containers or other personal items.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid close contact (6 feet or less) with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. If you develop a cough, fever, or shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms after traveling, stay home and contact your healthcare provider for instructions before going to a clinic.

CLICK HERE for more information via the Wood County Health Department’s website.