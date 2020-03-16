Avoid getting sick: Some immune boosting foods, supplements that can help keep you healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Health coach Heather Ferber joins Real Milwaukee to talk about immune-boosting foods. Of course, we all know we should be washing our hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, getting enough rest and reducing our stress, but there is still more we can do.

Health Coach Heather Ferber is here today to share her favorite immune-boosting foods, supplements, and oils that can be incorporated into everyday life.

Immune Boosting Foods

Garlic & Onions - recognized by early civilizations as valuable in fighting infections most likely due to a heavy concentration of sulfur-containing compounds like allicin as well as selenium and quercetin

Elderberries - packed with antioxidants and vitamins and can easily be incorporated into elixirs and syrups

Red bell peppers - contain twice as much Vitamin C as citrus fruits when compared ounce for ounce

Broccoli - Packed with antioxidants and fiber and vitamins A, C, and E. Enjoy it raw or lightly cooked to maintain best nutrient density

Green Tea - packed with flavonoids which are antioxidants and in particular EGCG and L-theanine which may enhance immune function

Immune Boosting Supplements

Vitamin D3 - a deficiency in vitamin D is associated with increased autoimmunity as well as increased susceptibility to infection so talk to your physician about how much you should use to supplement

Vitamin C - supports various cellular functions and a deficiency results in impaired immunity and higher susceptibility to infections

Probiotics - create great gut health with a high quality probiotic

Resveratrol - a powerful free radical scavenger that impacts the life cycle of immune cells and has antiviral and antimicrobial properties

Immune Boosting Oils