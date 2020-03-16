× ‘Biggest day of the year:’ Coronavirus closes Trinity Irish Pub on eve of St. Patrick’s Day

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, March 16 ordered an indefinite ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people — the day before St. Patrick’s Day.

The dramatic move came as state health officials said for the first time there was likely community spread of the new coronavirus to people who had not traveled to high-risk areas. Evers said he was following recommendations made Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in setting the cap at 50 people. President Donald Trump said Monday afternoon that crowds of 10 people should be avoided.

At the County Clare Irish Inn & Pub in Milwaukee, the order meant scaling back the huge St. Patrick’s Day celebration that normally includes a tent and live music.

“This is obviously the biggest day of the year for us,” said Dennis Radtke, CEO of Harp and Eagle Limited. “We have to drastically reduce, eliminate those plans to come in accordance to the state guideline Tony Evers has put out there today.”

The number of COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin increased Monday to 47, up from 33 on Sunday. Evers said enforcing the order would be up to local law enforcement agencies.

“It’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Evers.

The closure of bars and restaurants was mandated in several states surrounding Wisconsin, including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Officials with The Bartolotta Restaurants announced Monday “the decision to temporarily transition several of our restaurants to curbside service, while temporarily suspending dine-in service in all restaurants open to the public” starting Tuesday at these locations:

Harbor House: 550 N Harbor Drive, Milwaukee

Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993: 7616 W State Street, Wauwatosa

Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant: 925 E Wells Street, Milwaukee

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro: 3133 E Newberry Boulevard, Milwaukee

Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club: 5601 Broad Street, Greendale

Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse: 11120 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon

Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse: 18380 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

Officials announced the suspension of dine-in and beverage services effective Monday night at these restaurants:

Finks Bar

Hi Hat Lounge

The Garage

Balzac

Fuel Café (two locations)

Comet Café

BelAir Cantina (five locations in Milwaukee and one in Madison): Transitioning to takeout/delivery service only from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily starting Tuesday.

Hospitality Democracy officials announced these changes as of Tuesday:

AJ Bombers: 1247 N Water Street, Milwaukee: Temporarily discontinuing dine-in service, maintaining curbside carryout and downtown delivery every day 11a.m. – 7 p.m.

Smoke Shack: 332 N Milwaukee Street: Temporarily discontinuing dine-in service, maintaining curbside carryout and downtown delivery every day 11a.m. – 7 p.m.

AJ Bombers and Smoke Shack Express at the Mayfair Collection: 11340 W Burleigh Street: Temporarily suspending dine-in, carry out, and third party deliveries.

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria: 249 N Water Street, Onesto: 221 N. Broadway, and Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts: 316 N. Milwaukee Street, will also temporarily suspend dine-in, carry out, and third party deliveries.

Officials with Trinity Three Irish Pubs announced an indefinite closure.

“It’s going to be very difficult for those people to make ends meet,” said Radtke. “We hope that we can contain the virus, and take appropriate measures to keep places viable until it clears.”

Officials suggested people who don’t want to come out for food instead buy a gift card for their favorite restaurant to use when this passes.