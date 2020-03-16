× Congresswoman Moore to self-quarantine, had contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee) announced on Monday, March 16 that she came into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Moore issued the following statement in a news release:

“Last night, I was informed that someone I came into contact with on March 8th tested positive for COVID-19. I did not physically contact this individual and I consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician, who informed me that my risk for contracting COVID-19 is low. While I have not shown any symptoms, I will follow guidance from public health officials and practice social distancing and self-quarantine to protect others from potential exposure. “I understand that everyone cannot afford to self-quarantine for fear of losing their jobs and falling behind on bills. And not every job can be done remotely. The economic reality many Americans face is why I joined the House in passing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act early Saturday, which would guarantee free testing, strengthen unemployment benefits, and provide paid leave. The Senate must bring this legislation for a vote. And I will continue to work with my colleagues to pass any additional legislation that is needed to protect the American people and ensure that our state and local partners have the resources they need.”