Dodge County Sheriff reminds drivers 'buzzed driving is drunk driving'

DODGE COUNTY — In 2018 alone, 73 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers that buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you’re going to go out and enjoy yourself, it’s best to plan for a designated driver.

The Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Dodge County Traffic Safety Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving.

“We want our community to enjoy the spring season but we expect drivers to take responsibility for their actions” said Sheriff Dale Schmidt. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. If you feel a buzz, you are in no shape to drive.”

Celebrate spring responsibly.