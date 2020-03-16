Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Elton John postpones portion of tour due to coronavirus, including show at Fiserv Forum

Posted 9:51 am, March 16, 2020, by , Updated at 09:59AM, March 16, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Elton John performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Elton John announced Monday, March 16 that he will postpone a portion of his Farewell Brick Road tour from March 26 through May 2 — which includes his stop at the Fiserv Forum on April 28.

The May 22 throught July 8 performances remain as scheduled.

Ticketholders of the postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

“This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19].”

The ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR dates being rescheduled are as follows:

March 26             Indianapolis, IN                 Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 28-29       Toronto, ON                       Scotiabank Arena

April 2-3               Montreal, QC                     Bell Centre

April 6-7               New York City, NY            Madison Square Garden

April 10-11           Brooklyn, NY                      Barclays Center

April 15                 Newark, NJ                         Prudential Center

April 17-18           Long Island, NY                  NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

April 20                 Hershey, PA                       GIANT Center

April 23                 Grand Rapids, MI             Van Andel Arena

April 25                 Columbus, OH                   Schottenstein Center

April 26                 Louisville, KY                      KFC Yum! Center

April 28                 Milwaukee, WI                  Fiserv Forum

May 1-2                Detroit, MI                          Little Caesars Arena

