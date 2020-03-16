× Harley-Davidson Museum campus, Tour Center in Menomonee Falls temporarily closed

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Harley-Davidson Museum campus and its Tour Centers in Menomonee Falls, Wis. and York, Pa. will temporarily close to the public, beginning Monday, March 16 due to the spread of coronavirus. Their goal is to reopen the campus on Monday, April 6.

This includes the H-D Museum, MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, and The Shop. No tours, events or programs will be offered during this time. This decision was made with the health and safety of the Harley-Davidson Museum community being our top priority.

The Harley-Davidson Museum said the following in a press release:

“To date, we are not aware of any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 among museum or tour center staff or visitors. We will continue to work with our local health departments and health officials and will continue to follow their guidance. We will reopen when it’s deemed safe and prudent to do so. We recognize that the situation is dynamic. Guests can rest assured that our staff is vigilant about keeping everyone who visits our campuses safe. When the Harley-Davidson Museum and Tour Centers reopen, we are confident that every measure will have been taken to provide a safe and welcoming experience for our staff and guests. In an effort to stay connected with our guests, fans and enthusiasts, the Harley-Davidson Museum website and social media channels will soon feature stories about the Museum collection and Harley-Davidson history.”

The Harley-Davidson Museum will provide updates as they become available on our website at www.H-DMuseum.com.