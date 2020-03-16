Here’s how hackers are using your coronavirus fears to steal your info

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- New concerns for consumers searching for the latest news about the coronavirus -- especially if you're looking for information on where the coronavirus concentrates.

Cybersecurity Firm Reason Labs says hackers are using maps and dashboards showing the Covid-19 spread to insert computer malware.

That malware is accessing user info such as browser history, cookies, ID's or passwords to ultimately get at the bank account or social media information.

Info in the maps or dashboards isn't necessarily false but the links in them could be lures to activate the malware.

Searchers for coronavirus information should go only to trusted sites and not run any "execute" programs, or if it asks for Flash or Java.