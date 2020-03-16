Man under fire for hoarding hand sanitizer, selling it for profit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee -- After receiving backlash for hoarding thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and selling them for a profit -- a Tennessee man is now saying he wasn't trying to rip people off.

The Tennessee Attorney General confiscated nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer from Matt Colvin's storage units.

"People who know me know that that's not me. Was I buying them intending to turn a profit off selling them? Yes. But, at the same time I wasn't in a situation where I was trying to rip people off," said Colvin.

Colvin and his brother Noah are now both under investigation for price gouging.