MPD dispatcher killed in crash near 51st and Vienna in Milwaukee, driver sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 62-year-old Milwaukee Police Department emergency communications operator was killed in a crash early Monday morning, March 16 after being struck by a driver fleeing from police.

The pursuit began around 12:30 a.m. near 51st and Fond du Lac after officers saw a driver disregard a traffic light. A pursuit was initiated -- but officers turned off their lights and ended the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.

Officers later came upon a crash near 51st and Vienna involving the fleeing vehicle. The driver fled the scene -- the passenger was taken into custody.

The suspect vehicle had crashed into an occupied parked car. The person in the parked car died as a result of the crash.

The victim was identified as a 62-year-old MPD emergency communications operator with more than 30 years of experience.