Potawatomi Hotel and Casino suspends operations indefinitely due to COVID-19

Posted 11:02 am, March 16, 2020, by , Updated at 11:09AM, March 16, 2020

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE —  Potawatomi Hotel and Casino will suspend operations indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. This, in accordance with the most recent guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The closure will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Employees will be paid during the closure.

“At this time, the health and safety of our guests and the 2,700 team members at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is the top priority,” said Rodney Ferguson, CEO and General Manager of the property.

