'Unprecedented times:' Kwik Trip offers free delivery through EatStreet due to coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip officials on Monday, March 16 announced free delivery through a partnership with EatStreet to help people get the essential items they need as the nation works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The 70-plus Kwik Trip locations in Wisconsin that offer delivery on EatStreet began waiving fees Monday for every order of $8 or more — with all food and essential items, such as eggs, bread, and toilet paper will be available for delivery while supplies last. Beer, liquor and tobacco products cannot be delivered. To see all items available at your store, visit EatStreet.com.

“These are largely unprecedented times, and we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get the items they need without having to take on additional costs,” said David Jackson, Kwik Trip’s digital marketing and loyalty manager in a news release. “Whether you need bread and eggs, or some comfort food like our famous chicken sandwiches and a Big Buddy, we’re going to make sure you’re able to get what you need without having to leave home.”

EatStreet officials announced a new feature to decrease social contact for all customers. A customer can select to have their order left at the door. That means no customer has to have direct contact with their delivery driver if they choose.

Here’s how it works:

When you place your order, type “please leave my food at the door” in the order instructions box at checkout.

Your driver will work to confirm where you want your order placed and when it has arrived.

At no time will you have direct contact with your driver.

“Kwik Trip offers so many essential items we all use in our daily lives, so we wanted to find a way to make it easier for our customers to get what they need without leaving home,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder in the release. “We realize these are challenging times, but we hope this makes things a little easier as we all work together in our communities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Kwik Trip offers delivery through EatStreet in the Madison area, Eau Claire, Wausau, Oshkosh, Appleton, Green Bay, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Janesville, and La Crosse. To see if your store offers delivery, visit EatStreet.com.