× West Allis resident tests positive for coronavirus, recently returned to US from international travel

WEST ALLIS — A West Allis resident has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Officials say the affected individual had recently returned to the United States from international travel.

Upon returning to the United States, the individual was experiencing symptoms consistent with potential COVID-19 exposure and immediately went to a Milwaukee area hospital for evaluation.

Following testing, the individual returned directly home and has remained under self-quarantine.

To prevent the spread of illness, the West Allis Health Department is conducting a contact investigation to identify and follow-up with any people who had close contact with this individual. Close contacts will be monitored by local public health department staff, do daily symptoms and temperature checks, and isolate themselves.

To minimize the spread of illness, West Allis Health Department recommends people postpone or cancel nonessential travel to areas with coronavirus. This includes both international travel and domestic travel to states with widespread illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates this information daily.

If travel is essential to these areas, travelers should undergo a 14- day self-quarantine upon your return and monitor their health for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has more information about how to self-quarantine on their website at dhs.wisconsin.gov.