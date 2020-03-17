× 6 more Milwaukee County communities to limit sale of food, beverages to carry-out, delivery

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Six more Milwaukee County communities have announced they are limiting the sale of food and beverages to carry-out and delivery only. Those communities include:

Greendale

Greenfield

Hales Corners

Oak Creek

Wauwatosa

West Allis

On Monday, March 16, Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, St. Francis, Bayside, Brown Deer, Cudahy, Fox Point, Glendale, River Hills, Shorewood, and Whitefish Bay were the first communities in the county to address the change. Officials with those communities issued the following joint statement:

“Clear and bold actions are needed immediately to stop the spread of COVID-19 and strengthen public health in Milwaukee County, and that means closing our bars and restaurants for now. This will be extremely difficult on the family-owned bars, local restaurants and small businesses that make Milwaukee County the best place to call home. We are in unprecedented times, and that calls for unprecedented actions. We want to thank the bars, restaurants, businesses and all our residents for understanding this is a necessary measure to safeguard the health of our community. We are all in this together.”

The dramatic move comes as state health officials said for the first time on Monday there was likely community spread of the new coronavirus to people who had not traveled to high-risk areas.