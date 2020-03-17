‘Fighting for this industry:’ Brookfield bar stays open despite Gov. Evers’ order to close

BROOKFIELD — Drinks were still flowing at A.J. O’Brady’s in Menomonee Falls until about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Owner Bruce Russell never imagined his Irish pub would be empty on St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s devastating,” Russell said. “Just got a phone call from the police. Thought we could go until five o’clock today, they said it’s over now.”

Six miles away, the party kept on going. The Saloon on Calhoun is known for its free bacon at happy hour. While that was curtailed due to the coronavirus, owner Dave Dayler decided to press on with the St. Patrick’s Day revelry; the sign still said open hours after the governor’s orders to shut down bars and restaurants went into effect.

“There’s a lot of hype, there’s a lot of speculation. There’s a lot of fear,” Dayler said. “Sometimes the best thing to deal with fear is to be able to go out and keep life normal.”

The saloon’s decision to keep the party going appeared to be in direct defiance of Gov. Tony Evers’ orders to limit public gatherings to fewer than 10 people — FOX6 News counted 31 at one point — and for bars and restaurants statewide to shutdown.

“He’s saying close, but he’s not saying we’re going to support you,” said Dayler. “He’s not going to say, ‘Oh, they get their payroll.’ I’m fighting for their payrolls. I’m fighting for this industry. I’m fighting for freedom.”

Dayler said he is well aware that the coronavirus outbreak is serious, even deadly. But, in his view, there’s much more than people’s health at stake.

“This does affect people. People are going to die. We don’t want anybody to die, but over 80% get a cough,” Dayler said. “We’re killing our economy, and we’re killing our entire industry over a cough.”

FOX6 News asked the governors staff if they had any intentions of enforcing the orders related to large public gatherings and was referred to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A message left for the DOJ was not returned.