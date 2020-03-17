× HAWS in Waukesha limiting access to shelter, suspending activities due to COVID-19

WAUKESHA — The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) will be limiting access to the facility on Northview Road in Waukesha. This, after Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, March 16 ordered a ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people.

As all of HAWS’ education, training and fundraising activities have already been suspended, the traffic in the facility has been reduced substantially. HAWS will be implementing additional limitations:

Adoption services will continue in an online format and will require appointments. Viewing in other capacities, without an appointment, will not be available. We sincerely hope our animals will have the opportunity to find homes, as many families are homebound, it may be an excellent time to start with an adoption candidate.

Stray services will continue. We do not anticipate any disruption in this service.

Surrendering of pets should be well thought out. We ask that you call for an appointment and to discuss what problems you are experiencing with your pets prior to choosing surrender. We have additional services and resources that may help you be able to retain your pet though this tough time. These things can be discussed at length with HAWS’ Behavior Department staff, our Adoption and Kennel staff.

“HAWS is here to serve the animals and people of the community. Should you have any questions, please contact 252-542-8851 or office@hawspets.org,” states Lynn Olenik, HAWS Executive Director. “We thank you in advance for your compliance and for your understanding. Be well, be kind. Do what’s right.”