‘It’s easy:’ How to cast early, absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s spring primary

MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus pandemic led Ohio to postpone its primary on Tuesday, March 17. Voter turnout was down in Lake County, Illinois the same day.

"Four years ago, it was pretty crowded here for the last election," said Sharon Clarke, a Gurnee, Illinois voter. "I remember there was nowhere to park. You had to kind of fair and circle, but this time, it seemed to be smooth as silk."

At Clarke's polling place in Gurnee, officials had to call in reinforcements to help with the great American right to vote.

"It was a last-minute decision, and I think it has a lot to do with the coronavirus going around," said Clotea Spiller, a Gurnee voter. "People aren't taking their chances, to expose themselves to the public."

Spiller stepped-up to help with Illinois' primary. Wisconsin's will be held on April 7. Outgoing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said moving the date isn't going to kill anyone, but keeping the date might. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and others have urged people to vote absentee, and Milwaukee voters can do just that at early voting sites from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

"We also have important elections coming up, and it's important that our democracy continues," said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. "The good news is that in Wisconsin, it's easy to request an absentee ballot."

Wednesday, March 18 is the last day Wisconsin voters can register to vote online. Otherwise, you can still register in person at your local clerk's office or your polling place on election day.

Gov. Evers and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said there are no plans to postpone the April 7 election, but on March 18, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will meet to talk about who has the authority to move that date if needed.