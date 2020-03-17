× Kwik Trip suspending self-serve food and drink due to COVID-19 mandates

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Kwik Trip locations, in accordance with recent COVID-19 updates and state mandates, are discontinuing its self-serve food and beverage offerings until further notice. The suspension applies to:

Coffee and cappuccino bar

Fountain drinks and sodas

Roller grills (a few pre-packaged roller grill items will be served from the “Hot Spot”)

Bakery case (pre-packaged bakery will be available)

Condiment bar

Nacho/chili cheese machine

Soup bar

The products will be available for delivery in select locations. The company will wave all EatStreet delivery fees for customers through the end of April. Kwik Trip locations in Minnesota and Iowa will follow the suspensions with the exception of soda and coffee beverages.