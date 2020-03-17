Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Milwaukee police seek help locating, identifying man wanted for burglary on city’s NW side

Posted 2:20 pm, March 17, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have requested public assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a burglary on the city’s northwest side.

Police say the suspect broke into a home near 108th and Stark — just north of Hampton Avenue — in an attempt to take items on Sunday, March 15 around 4:15 a.m.

108th and Stark suspect

The suspect is described as an African-American male, medium to large build with a medium to dark complexion. He was seen wearing a blue coat with a blue Under Armour hoodie, gray sweatpants, black shoes and black gloves.

Call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS with any information.

