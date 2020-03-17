× Reactions to Tom Brady’s farewell from the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Reactions from coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft about Tom Brady saying he is leaving the New England Patriots effusively praised the quarterback.

“Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was,” Belichick said. “With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone’s adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years.

Kraft called Brady ”like a son … He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans.”