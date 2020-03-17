LIVE: White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Reactions to Tom Brady’s farewell from the Patriots

Posted 10:31 am, March 17, 2020, by

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots signals to teammates during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Reactions from coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft about Tom Brady saying he is leaving the New England Patriots effusively praised the quarterback.

“Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was,” Belichick said. “With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone’s adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years.

Kraft called Brady ”like a son … He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.