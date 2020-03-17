Recognize him? Police seek man who stole alcohol from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need help to identify a man who stole from Woodman’s on Highway 145. It happened on Monday, March 16 around 3:35 p.m.

Police say the suspect removed alcohol from Woodman’s Food Market.

If you have any information or can assist with identifying the suspect in the photo please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.