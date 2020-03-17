Reports that the 2020 Ryder Cup was expected to be postponed are inaccurate

MILWAUKEE — There have been reports that the 2020 Ryder Cup was expected to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But officials with the Ryder Cup confirmed on Tuesday evening, March 17 that those reports are inaccurate.

Reports today that the 2020 @RyderCup is expected to be postponed are inaccurate. — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) March 17, 2020

The 2020 Ryder Cup is set to be played at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin and be played September 22-27, 2020. According to the Ryder cup website, Whistling Straits “has previously hosted three PGA Championships (2004 won by Vijay Singh, 2010 won by Martin Kaymer and 2015 won by Jason Day).