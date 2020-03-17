This is how fast-food restaurants are handling the virus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A handful of fast-food chains are announcing changes to their regular service, in order to protect both their employees and customers from the coronavirus outbreak.

Panera Bread is reportedly looking into limited service -- using drive-thru, delivery or rapid- pick- up options in addition to potentially closing some of their locations for extensive cleaning.

Other chains such as McDonald's. Chick- fil- A and Taco Bell are reducing person-to-person contact by closing their dining rooms.

The stores say their locations will be open for delivery and drive-thru orders, as well as a grab-and-go option in some areas.

Closing the dining rooms is these chains' way of adhering to social distancing, while also being able to provide work for their employees.