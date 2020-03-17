× University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee employee tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee employee tested positive for the coronavirus, UWM officials announced Tuesday, March 17. The UWM Foundation employee who was tested March 9 for COVID-19 at a Milwaukee-area hospital was negative for the virus, officials announced back on March 12.

UWM officials noted in a release Tuesday, “like all large institutions in Milwaukee, we expect to have more cases confirmed in the coming days.”

Officials noted plans to close the university by Wednesday, March 18 at noon, limiting access to many areas to reduce exposure to COVID-19, including the Klotsche Center. Most operations will be virtual/remote. Some employees who cannot work remotely may be eligible for special COVID-19 leave announced Tuesday by UW System officials, providing up to 80 hours of paid leave for employees who can’t perform their assigned duties during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency due to the following:

inability to work remotely

self-quarantine

self-isolation

illness

care of an immediate family member

child/elder care due to school and day care closures

UWM’s spring break runs March 15 to 29, and officials said classes would be offered through alternate delivery, including online, from March 30 to April 10.