Even the Las Vegas strip is closing because of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS -- Casinos and businesses lining the famous Las Vegas strip are temporarily closing up shop -- boarding up windows and entrances. All in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The iconic Bellagio Resort, known for its fountain show is one of the many landmarks now sitting still.

Some folks say they started seeing changes in the way casinos were operating, even before the pandemic forced them to take a break.

"Some of the casino, the slot machines, they'd have like one on and then two would be off, and then one on. And, I, I imagine, or I know, that's to create separation between guests, and today it's just all of them are off everywhere you go you kind of see the computer error, and so, yeah, it's, it's insane," said Casino goer.

Now, with one of the city's main attractions on halt, there are fewer people venturing out to explore.

It's something health officials say will help stop the spread of COVID-19.