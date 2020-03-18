Interactive coronavirus map from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
Gas could drop below $1 a gallon soon

Posted 6:27 am, March 18, 2020
NEW YORK -- The coronavirus pandemic could be helping to drive down the price of gas, according to experts at GasBuddy.com.

The cost of fuel is going down significantly across the country -- so much that the national average could soon reach just under $2.00.

With prices expected to continue to fall to around a $1.50 -- and even 99 cents in some states.

Analysts say gas prices haven't been this low since the financial crisis of 2008.

Currently, at least ten states -- including Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi have prices below $2.00.

Experts citing price wars between Saudi Arabia and Russian oil companies as the main reason.

The price wars began as a result of the global spread of COVID-19, with the coronavirus causing less demand for fuel.

