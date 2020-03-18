× Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic is the single biggest story going in 2020. It is consuming our lives in ways nobody could have imagined just weeks ago. Now, FOX6 News is offering a list of resources available to you to seek answers and gather information about what is happening in your community.

For the latest numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, visit their Outbreaks in Wisconsin website. It includes daily totals from across the state as well as county-by-county numbers.

Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center interactive coronavirus map

Phone numbers and websites with updated information

Complaints about price gouging

Concerns about workplace concerns about social distancing, health issues, etc.

211 (in Milwaukee)

414-286-3521 (in Milwaukee)

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

608-266-1865

Dodge County

Jefferson County

Kenosha County

Milwaukee County

Cudahy Health Department

414-769-2239

Franklin Health Department

414-425-9101

Greendale Health Department

414-423-2110

Greenfield Health Department

414-329-5275

Hales Corners Health Department

414-529-6155

North Shore Health Department

Serves: Bayside, Brown Deer, Fox Point, Glendale, River Hills, Shorewood and Whitefish Bay

414-371-2980

Oak Creek Health Department

414-766-7950

South Milwaukee Health Department/St. Francis

414-768-8055

Wauwatosa Health Department

414-479-8936 (Main)

414-479-8939 (Information and Nurse Referral)

West Allis Health Department/West Milwaukee Village

414-302-8600

Ozaukee County

Racine County

Central Racine County Health Department: (Serves the townships of Waterford, Rochester, Burlington, Norway, Dover, Raymond, Yorkville, Caledonia, and Mount Pleasant, excluding Elmwood Park and Wind Point, which are served by the City of Racine)

262-898-4460

Racine City Health Department: (Serves the City of Racine, Elmwood Park and Wind Point)

262-636-9201

Sheboygan County

Walworth County

Washington County

Waukesha County