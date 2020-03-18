Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic is the single biggest story going in 2020. It is consuming our lives in ways nobody could have imagined just weeks ago. Now, FOX6 News is offering a list of resources available to you to seek answers and gather information about what is happening in your community.
For the latest numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, visit their Outbreaks in Wisconsin website. It includes daily totals from across the state as well as county-by-county numbers.
Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center interactive coronavirus map
Phone numbers and websites with updated information
Complaints about price gouging
- 800-422-7128
- dactp.wi.gov
Concerns about workplace concerns about social distancing, health issues, etc.
- 211 (in Milwaukee)
- 414-286-3521 (in Milwaukee)
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- 608-266-1865
Dodge County
- 920-386-3674
- https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/government/departments-e-m/human-services-health-department/public-health
Jefferson County
Kenosha County
- 262-605-6700
- http://www.co.kenosha.wi.us/index.aspx?NID=297
Milwaukee County
Cudahy Health Department
414-769-2239
Franklin Health Department
414-425-9101
Greendale Health Department
414-423-2110
Greenfield Health Department
414-329-5275
Hales Corners Health Department
414-529-6155
North Shore Health Department
Serves: Bayside, Brown Deer, Fox Point, Glendale, River Hills, Shorewood and Whitefish Bay
414-371-2980
Oak Creek Health Department
414-766-7950
South Milwaukee Health Department/St. Francis
414-768-8055
Wauwatosa Health Department
414-479-8936 (Main)
414-479-8939 (Information and Nurse Referral)
West Allis Health Department/West Milwaukee Village
414-302-8600
Ozaukee County
- 262-284-8170
- http://www.washozwi.gov/
Racine County
Central Racine County Health Department: (Serves the townships of Waterford, Rochester, Burlington, Norway, Dover, Raymond, Yorkville, Caledonia, and Mount Pleasant, excluding Elmwood Park and Wind Point, which are served by the City of Racine)
- 262-898-4460
Racine City Health Department: (Serves the City of Racine, Elmwood Park and Wind Point)
- 262-636-9201
Sheboygan County
- 920-459-6437
- https://www.sheboygancounty.com/departments/departments-f-q/health-and-human-services/public-health
Walworth County
Washington County
- 262-335-4462
- http://www.washozwi.gov/
Waukesha County
- 262-896-8430
- http://www.waukeshacounty.gov/publichealth