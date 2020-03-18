× Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra cancels all performances, events through April 26

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is canceling all performances and events through April 26 to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Officials say the safety of the MSO’s audience, musicians, visiting guest artists, staff, and greater community is the orchestra’s top priority.

A news release says due to the financial impact of concert cancellations on the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the MSO is asking patrons, whenever possible, to consider ticket exchanges (by way of gift certificates or future performances) or a donation in the amount of the ticket purchased (and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value).

To request a gift certificate or donate the tickets back to the MSO, patrons should complete the online form at mso.org/donate-tickets.

Officials note that if patrons choose to consider ticket exchanges by way of gift certificates, those gift certificates will be valid for the next five years, including concerts during the inaugural 2020.21 season at the Bradley Symphony Center. Patrons may also use the certificate toward the cost of a subscription to the 2020-21 season.