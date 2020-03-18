Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Racine police arrest attempted homicide suspect, shooting victim expected to survive

Posted 2:35 pm, March 18, 2020, by , Updated at 02:36PM, March 18, 2020

RACINE — Racine police have arrested a suspect wanted for a March 17 attempted homicide.

Police were called to a home near Athens and Oakdale Avenues around 4:15 p.m. on March 17. There, a man was found suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. Authorities learned the shooter, a 21-year-old man, was still inside the home with a woman and child.

The Racine Police Department deployed its SWAT and crisis intervention team and the suspect surrendered roughly five hours later around 9:15 p.m. The woman and child were not harmed.

Charges are pending for the suspect. Investigators are interested in additional information about the incident. Contact authorities at 262-635-7756 or, to remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.