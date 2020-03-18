× Racine police arrest attempted homicide suspect, shooting victim expected to survive

RACINE — Racine police have arrested a suspect wanted for a March 17 attempted homicide.

Police were called to a home near Athens and Oakdale Avenues around 4:15 p.m. on March 17. There, a man was found suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. Authorities learned the shooter, a 21-year-old man, was still inside the home with a woman and child.

The Racine Police Department deployed its SWAT and crisis intervention team and the suspect surrendered roughly five hours later around 9:15 p.m. The woman and child were not harmed.

Charges are pending for the suspect. Investigators are interested in additional information about the incident. Contact authorities at 262-635-7756 or, to remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 262-636-9330.