Salem School District student tests positive for COVID-19: ‘Wishing for a swift recovery’

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Salem School District student has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the district has canceled scheduled student pickup of materials and supplies.

The Salem School District sent the following note to parents:

Dear Parents/Guardians

I am sure this is a very confusing time for everybody. Lately, I hardly know where to begin in my communications with you. Just as soon as I had sent today’s update, I received a call from the Kenosha County Division of Health, Public Health Nurse/School Nurse Consultant.

We were notified that a student of ours tested positive for CO-VID 19 (Coronavirus). If you do not receive a second follow-up letter to this one, your student and teachers were likely not in direct contact and therefore are not in the higher risk group. I know that this sounds very alarming, but we have been told that the risk for students who do not have extended contact with this student is low.

We wanted to be upfront and let you know immediately so that you had increased awareness. Symptoms that parents should look for include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. I am sending along a flyer provided by the Kenosha County Division of Health.

We will be cancelling, for now, the scheduled student pick-up of materials and supplies. We may no longer be able to start on-line instruction on Monday as we proposed in my previous letter. I will continue to provide you with updates as we know more.

I have seen such acts of kindness in the recent days and I know that all of us are wishing for a swift recovery for our Salem student. We worry about all our members of the Salem family. We will continue our best efforts to educate, protect, and support our students.